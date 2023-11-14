Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of AppLovin worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,585,250 shares of company stock worth $576,944,090. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Down 5.4 %

AppLovin stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 138.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.83.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.