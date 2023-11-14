Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

NTLA opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $57.49.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

