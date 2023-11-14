Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Provident Financial Services worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.