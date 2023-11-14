Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.35 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Elanco Animal Health worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

