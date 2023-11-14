Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.29 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.64% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at $319,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at $319,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 2.76. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

