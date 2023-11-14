Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.55 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Cannae worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

