Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Getty Realty worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Getty Realty

