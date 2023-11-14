Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Blueprint Medicines worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 3,881 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,937.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 3,881 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,937.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $89,293.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,881. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

