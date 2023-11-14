Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Sylvamo worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 159.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,093 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 212.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 924,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 396,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

