Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,687 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

