Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,668 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Dillard’s worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock opened at $298.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.47. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.16%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

