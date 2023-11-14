Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,730 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Hilltop worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 158.1% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 579,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 354,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.2 %

Hilltop stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hilltop Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.