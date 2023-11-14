Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,199 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Monro worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MNRO opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $841.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

