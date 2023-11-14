Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of TriNet Group worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,781,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $160,527.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,159,385.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,715 shares of company stock worth $7,830,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.