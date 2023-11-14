Barclays PLC Acquires 20,032 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of WesBanco worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $19,533,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

