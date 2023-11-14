Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWW opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $605.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.13%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

