Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.7 %

COLM opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

