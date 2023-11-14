Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Hilltop worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

