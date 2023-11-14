Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 27,209 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
BATS VLUE opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.