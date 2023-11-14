Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of COLD opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

