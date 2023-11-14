Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 493,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,084,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $169.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $183.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

