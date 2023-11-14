Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HE opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

