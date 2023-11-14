Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.34% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.47. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Several research firms recently commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

