Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.34% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.47. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $26.49.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
