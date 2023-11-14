Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Stericycle worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Stericycle by 36.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $3,224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Stericycle by 10.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Stericycle by 81.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

