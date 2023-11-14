Barclays PLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Banner worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 88.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banner by 942.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Banner Trading Up 0.4 %

Banner stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $71.63.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.