Barclays PLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 18,546,920.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418,768 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 42.61% of National CineMedia worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

