Barclays PLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Herc worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $31,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 5,919.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

