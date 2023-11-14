Barclays PLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,248 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

