Barclays PLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 240.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,984,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

