Barclays PLC Purchases 18,645 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of National Bank worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,015,000 after buying an additional 77,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth $527,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 151,874 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBHC. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.71 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

