Barclays PLC Purchases 4,545 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of ALLETE worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 29.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 487,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2,017.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Down 0.7 %

ALE stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.