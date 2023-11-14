Barclays PLC Purchases 501 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,945,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COKE opened at $680.36 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.47 and a 12 month high of $745.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $649.24 and its 200-day moving average is $655.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

