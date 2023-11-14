Barclays PLC Purchases 6,655 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of WD-40 worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 216,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 23.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 7.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.2 %

WD-40 stock opened at $217.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.03. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $157.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

