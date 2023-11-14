Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

