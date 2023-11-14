Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

