Barclays PLC Sells 30,817 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,817 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Biohaven worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Biohaven by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 204,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

