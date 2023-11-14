Barclays PLC Sells 9,365 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,096,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -411.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

