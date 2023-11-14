Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,346 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.34% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,302,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,463,187.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,682,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,736 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.