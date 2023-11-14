Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Roelof Botha Buys 15,262 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) Director Roelof Botha bought 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,372,690.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roelof Botha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Roelof Botha bought 23,433 shares of Block stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,380.01.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of Block stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. TD Cowen began coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

