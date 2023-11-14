Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Roelof Botha Purchases 23,433 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) Director Roelof Botha bought 23,433 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,380.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at $27,556,726.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roelof Botha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Roelof Botha acquired 15,262 shares of Block stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of Block stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32.

Block Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Institutional Trading of Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

