Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO James M. Watkins Sells 15,099 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after buying an additional 215,495 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in Boot Barn by 122.3% during the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 181,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

