Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 255.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

