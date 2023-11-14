Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.