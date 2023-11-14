Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

