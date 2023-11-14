Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

