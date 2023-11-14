Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,624,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 291,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,624,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

