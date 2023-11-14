Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder International Group American Sells 50,000,000 Shares of Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,680,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 686,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

