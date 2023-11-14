CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $497,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CRA International

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.