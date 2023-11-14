Cwm LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 274.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

