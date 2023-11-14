Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 415,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 751,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 181,151 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,315,000. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

